Srinagar: Jamia minarets reverb with Azaan 3 months after closure

Srinagar: Friday prayers were held at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar on August 6, after remaining closed for almost 3 months due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, headed by Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq, suspended prayers before the start of the holy month of Ramzan due to a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

People were seen happily joining congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid after 3 months of closure.

“It is a good decision taken by Anjuman Auqaf and Authorities to re-open the mosque for prayers, I appeal people to follow covid-19 guidelines properly,” said Mohammad Iqbal, who had come to offer namaz at Jamia Masjid.

The decision to re-open the Jamia Masjid was taken on Wednesday by Anjuman Auqaf since the COVID-19 cases have slowed down.

A spokesman of Anjuman Auqaf said that since the COVID-19 positive cases have slowed down Friday prayers are now being offered in all central mosques, Khanqahs, shrines, and imambaras of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the Anjuman appealed to the people to follow all the COVID-19 related advice given by medical experts. They clarified that the worshippers will take precautionary measures and strictly adhere to Covid SOPs during the Friday and daily prayers

Earlier, when the administration lifted the ban on the Muharram procession after about three decades, a number of Shia organizations questioned the announcement timing. They said when prayers are not being allowed in Jamia Masjid and the annual Amarnath yatra was canceled, the 30 year-long ban was lifted during the COVID threat.