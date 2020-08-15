Srinagar: Projectors installed to live stream PM’s I-Day speech

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 15th August 2020 4:16 pm IST
Srinagar: Projectors installed to live stream PM's I-Day speech
Photo: Muzamil Bhat

Srinagar: Projectors were set up by the administration at two of the busiest intersections in Srinagar city for live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on the Independence Day.

The projectors, connected to sound amplifiers, were installed at Jehangir Chowk flyover and the traffic grade separator at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC).

There is generally a heavy flow of traffic at these two intersections. However, on Saturday, security forces erected barricades and concertina wires around these intersections to prevent the movement of people.

Photo: Muzamil bhat

The security personnel posted at these locations were allowing passage of only those people who were authorized to move towards Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, the Independence Day celebration venue here.

A person manning the projector at one of these locations said the installation of the gadgets made no sense when people are not allowed to assemble there.

“I am here because I have been ordered by my boss to be here. What sense does it make to install projectors when people are not being allowed to assemble here?” he asked.

However, the security personnel deployed at these locations did catch a few glimpses of the Independence Day function in Delhi and the one at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, which was streamed later.

Source: PTI
