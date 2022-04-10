Srinagar: Two foreign LeT militants killed in gun fight

Srinagar: Two foreign Lashkar-E-Taiba militants were killed during an encounter in the Bishember Nagar area of Srinagar city on Sunday.
The encounter broke out between militants and security forces early this morning after police received a lead about the militants hiding in the area. “After reaching the house where two militants were hiding, they lobbed a grenade and started firing at the security forces in which two policemen and a CRPF personal were injured,” said Inspector General of Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar.
While talking to the media, Kumar said that the two were involved in a series of attacks. They were also involved in the recent attack on security forces on April 4 in which a CRPF personnel was killed and another injured.
The IGP further added that legal action will be taken against the house owner for providing shelter to the militants and his property will be seized.