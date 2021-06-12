Srinagar-Wreath Laying Ceremony

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 12th June 2021 8:11 pm IST
Srinagar: A relative wail as he pays tribute to constable Showket Ahmad and Waseem Ahmad during wreath laying ceremony, who were killed in a militant attack at Sopore town in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, at DPL in Srinagar, Saturday, June 12, 2021. 2 policemen and 2 civilians were killed and 3 others were injured in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Police Chief Dilbag Singh pays floral tribute to his two colleagues Showket Ahmad and Waseem Ahmad during wreath laying ceremony, who were killed in a militant attack at Sopore town in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, at DPL in Srinagar, Saturday, June 12, 2021. 2 policemen and 2 civilians were killed and 3 others were injured in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI06_12_2021_000211B)
Srinagar: Policemen pay tribute to their two colleagues Showket Ahmad and Waseem Ahmad during wreath laying ceremony, who were killed in a militant attack at Sopore town in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, at DPL in Srinagar, Saturday, June 12, 2021. 2 policemen and 2 civilians were killed and 3 others were injured in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI06_12_2021_000213B)
Srinagar: Relatives mourn the death of Policeman Waseem Ahmad during funeral procession, who was killed in a militant attack at Sopore town in Baramulla district of North Kashmir, at DPL in Srinagar, Saturday, June 12, 2021. 2 policemen and 2 civilians were killed and 3 others were injured in the attack. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI06_12_2021_000219B)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button