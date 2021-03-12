Srinagar’s Hazarbal Shrine sees huge gathering on Friday

Srinagar: According to the past traditions, Huge number of people in spite of heavy rains converged at Asar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, housing holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

People from different parts of the valley have come to Hazratbal Shrine to get a glimpse of Holy relic which is believed to be a beard hair of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

After the Friday prayers thousands of people including women and children were seen tearfully praying while the head priest of the shrine was displaying the holy relic to the crowds.

Traffic Authorities of Srinagar city had already displayed the traffic plan for this day as people came in hundreds of public transport buses and private vehicles to the Shrine of Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar,

Due to the growing spike in COVID -19 cased JK Administration did not allow the Shab Khawani (Night long prayers) inside the shrine during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.