Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid holds Friday prayers after long gap

Srinagar, Aug 21 : After five months, congregational Friday prayers were again offered in the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

The mosque in Nowhatta area was closed in the middle of March as all religious places and places of worship were shut by the authorities to check the spread of Covid-19.

Religious places and places of worship were re-opened last week, but this was the first congregational Friday prayers in Jamia Masjid.

Devotees entered the mosque following all the SOPs pertaining to prevention of Covid spread and during prayers also, the mandatory distance was maintained between the devotees.

The Jamia Masjid wore a festive look as devotees thanked Allah for allowing them to enter the mosque once again after a gap of five months.

Devotees, in prescribed numbers, are also visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district of Jammu division.

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Thursday.

This was Sinha’s first visit to the shrine after he took over.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.