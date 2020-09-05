Srinivas Goud tests negative ahead Assembly session

By Mohd Aslam Hussain Published: 5th September 2020 7:59 pm IST

Hyderabad: Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud today took Corona test and proved negative for virus. 


The Assembly session has made Corona tests  mandatory for its session for all Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, officials, and media.


The health officials in the Assembly conducted Corona test on minister.  Later he was tested negative,  the report said.  Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy has said that the assembly session will be held as per Corona protocols.  Parliament guidelines are being g followed in the session and those with negative reports will be allowed to attend the assembly session he said. 

Source: NSS
