Srinivas Yadav reviews construction, distribution of 2BHK homes

Hyderabad: There is progress in the allotment of JNNURM housing units which were pending for many years.

On the instruction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the Minister for Municipal Administration KT Rama Rao, the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries T Srinivas Yadav took an initiative to allot the houses to the poor people of the state.

The Minister held a meeting on Thursday at his office with Masab Tank with the MLAs, officials of the Revenue, Housing and GHMC.

The meeting was attended by the Home Minister Mahmood Ali and the MLAs of Amberpet cantonment, Goshamahal and Malakpet Venkatesh Vasu Reddy, Raja Singh, Balala and District Collector Sharma, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar,RDO Vasant, Venkateswarlu, Chandrayangutta corporator Salim baig, Housing Chief Executive Suresh, EE Venkat Vasu Reddy and others.

In 2008 – 2007 a total of 21010 2BHK homes were constructed in various areas of the city like Hamal Basti in Secunderabad constituency, Gedan Bagh, Kasturba Nagar, Old Patigadda in Sanath Nagar constituency, NBT and LIC colony in NBT constituency, Veeranna gatta in Amberpet constituency and survey number 128-82-83, ex serviceman area of Uppuguda in Chandrayangutta constituency, Phoolbagh at Goshamahal constituency, Nandanavanam 2, Manganuru of Malakpet constituency and 15 other areas.

A total of 8427 homes were distributed among the poor people and the allotment of remaining 2336 homes were pending due to various reasons.

The official said that out of the 2336 homes, 1266 units are ready to be distributed among the poor people.

The Minister told the officials of the Revenue and Housing Departments to take help of the local MLAs to identify the beneficiaries and to distribute the remaining 1070 housing units.

The minister also instructed GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar to construct various facilities at different empty areas of the old city. He also instructed him to construct a Rs 5 crore multipurpose function hall at Uppuguda.