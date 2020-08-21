Srisailam Accident: Dead bodies of three engineers found

Hyderabad: Dead bodies of three out of the nine engineers trapped inside the powerhouse were found, the officials confirmed. A fire broke out in the electric panel inside the 900 MW Srisailam Left Bank Power Station on Thursday night (SLBP) trapping nine electrical engineers of Telangana state power generation corporation (TSGENCO).

The three assistant engineers were recognized as Sundar Naik, Mohan Kumar, and Uzma Fathima. While Sundar Naik was a resident of Suryapet, Mohan Kumar and Uzma Fathima hail from Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K Chandra Shekar Rao expressed grief over the loss of lives. Calling it an unfortunate incident, he lamented at the failed efforts to save everyone trapped in the power station. He directed the authorities to provide better treatment to those who are recovering, all at the expense of the government.

Besides, KCR also ordered a comprehensive investigation on the accident that took place on Thursday night. Following these directions, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar appointed Additional Director General of Police Govind Singh as the investigating officer in this case.