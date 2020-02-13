SRK celebrates 10th anniversary of ‘My Khan is Khan’

A+ A-

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday celebrated the 10-year anniversary of ‘My Name is Khan’ by sharing throwback pictures along with Karan Johar and Kajol.

The 54-year-old actor took the moment to Twitter and shared the pictures along with a caption that reads, “Thank u @karanjohar & @kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them…”

Thank u @karanjohar & @itsKajolD for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them… pic.twitter.com/mmqArDiAp7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 12, 2020

SRK shared a couple of throwback pictures. In the first one, King Khan is seen wearing a knee-length dress along with sports shoes, while in the second picture he is seen dressed in black along with Karan Johar and Kajol posing for the click. He also shared his picture with Kajol from the movie.

Earlier in the day, Karan also shared a post reminiscing the film. He wrote,” #10yearsofmynameiskhan. This will always remain an extremely special film for me….a film that not only had relevant messaging but also ( in my opinion) a beating heart!”

Further expressing his gratitude and appreciation for King Khan, Johar wrote: “Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan…and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ….for being such rock-solid support to me through the journey of the film…love you so much Bhai!”

Kajol also expressed her happiness over the completion of ten years of ‘My Khan is Khan’ and shared a video from the shoot of the film on Twitter.

She tweeted: “Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa’s first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan.”

Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa's first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran up close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories!#10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan@karanjohar @iamsrk @M_Contractor pic.twitter.com/uqvWQIK56Z — Kajol (@itsKajolD) February 12, 2020

The film revolves around the life of SRK’s character Rizwan Khan and showed his journey of meeting the president of America. The movie not only became one of the biggest hits of 2010 but was also appreciated by both the critics and the audience.

In the film, Shah Rukh portrayed the role of a Muslim man named Rizwan who suffers from Asperger’s syndrome. Kajol played the character of Mandira, a single mother who gets married to Rizwan. The couple’s life turns upside down when Mandira’s son gets killed after being bullied for having a Muslim father post the 9/11 attacks.