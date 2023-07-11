SRK dances to ‘Oo Antava’, viral video is unmissable!

Mumbai: Allu Arjun‘s hit movie Pushpa’s ‘Oo Antava’ is undoubtedly one of the best item songs ever created in the Indian film industry.

The catchy beats and sensational avatars of Samantha Ruth Prabhu are unmatchable. When the song was released in December 2022, we all grooved on it for months. Even several celebrities shook their legs on this song to catch up with the trend.

However, can you envision Shah Rukh Khan dancing to an item song?

In a video that is going crazy viral, bald SRK can be seen dancing to Oo Antava’s music. And the video is both amusing and endearing. Take a look!

Well, it’s a fan edit in which he chose a brief clip from the Jawan teaser and played the viral item song over it. But the sync is flawless.

For those unaware, Shah Rukh Khan released a teaser for Jawan on Monday, July 10. Near the end of the teaser, he is sporting a bald appearance and a grey beard. He dances like a crazy man as he enters a metro and removes his bandages, while the other people onboard appear terrified. In the teaser, SRK can be seen dancing to the song “Beqarar karke hamen yun na jaiye,” which a fan changed to “Oo Antava.”

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will release in theatres on September 7, 2023.