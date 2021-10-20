‘SRK, Gauri want Aryan Khan to be under house arrest for 2 months’

Mumbai: Star kid Aryan Khan is currently in Arthur Road prison, Mumbai after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in a case of alleged seizure of drugs from a cruise ship on October 3. He has spent nearly 18 days in custody.

His parents Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have been restless and are devastated as they did not expect their son to be under custody for so long. Citing a close friend of the family, Bollywood Hungama revealed that SRK and Gauri have been praying a lot as they await Aryan’s bail plea hearing today. The source also revealed that the star couple wants their son Aryan to be under house arrest for at least two months after his bail.

“They don’t know what exactly their son is guilty of. They just want him home. They want Aryan to be under house arrest for at least two months. No parties, no late nights. Not even outings with friends. Aryan will have to be very careful of the company that he keeps from now, and his parents will make sure of that,” the source told the news portal.

Aryan Khan’s next bail plea hearing is scheduled to be held today, October 20.