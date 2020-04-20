SRK reacts to Salman’s coronavirus-themed song ‘Pyaar Karona’

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark cryptic wit was working overtime again on Monday afternoon, when he commented on Salman Khan’s new song.

SRK’s quip came during an interactive Twitter session with fans titled “#asksrk”, when a user asked him what he thought of the new song that Salman has released on the coronavirus outbreak, titled “Pyaar karona”.

“Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai…” was Shah Rukh’s reply.

Bhai kamaal ka Single aur Singer hai… https://t.co/iIvEaY1srk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

Many fans feel SRK was playing a pun using the word “Single” — which could refer to the song, as well as Salman’s bachelor status. “Bhai” could be a reference to Salman, of course, but Shah Rukh could also be addressing the fan.

The 54-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to announce and share a teaser of the song.

As the teaser starts, music plays in the background with Salman singing “Pyaar Karona, Etihaad karona ( spread love, stay united)”

“So I’m posting from my handle to let you know that tmmrw on my YouTube channel, mine kya? It’s ours! Song out tmrw on it, hope u can handle it. #PyaarKaronaOutTomorrow,” Khan tweeted.

Among several other interesting questions, SRK was asked who he would love to work with — Martin Scorsese or Christopher Nolan. His reply, again, was a cryptic one, and many users felt he is hinting at a possible collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani in the future.

Replying to the question about Scorsese or Nolan, Shah Rukh tweeted: “Wow both are awesome and I have met them… but Raju apna sa lagta hai… nahi?”

Source: With IANS inputs

