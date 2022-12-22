SRK recalls his mother Lateef Fatima’s Hyderabadi slang [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had expressed his love and affinity for Hyderabad during his various interviews in past. SRK aka King Khan had mentioned various times earlier that he holds a special place for Hyderabad in his heart as her mother Lateef Fatima Khan was born here.

In an old video, which has resurfaced on various social media platforms, SRK was seen recalling his mother’s faith in him. Admitting that his mother had a belief that he will achieve fame, SRK recalled her mother’s words she chanted in a Hyderabadi accent. The old clip is from Shah Rukh Khan’s appearance in India TV’s show Aap Ki Adalat.

When host and journalist Rajat Kumar asks the DDLJ actor about his mother’s trust in him, he replies saying, “Siwaaye meri maa k koi nahi maanta that ki mein actor banunga, woh hamesha bolti thi…Hyderabadi mein baat karti thi meri maa ‘Ino na poore Dilip Kumar hai, Dilip Kumar he banenge bade hoke’.”

SRK said his mother wanted him to perform on big screens like Dilip Kumar. He said except for his mother no one believed that he will be an actor. Khan was seen regretting that his mother has not watched any of his TV shows or movie.

On the professional front, Khan will be seen next in Pathaan. Siddhart Anand’s directorial is slated to hit the theatres on 25th Jan next year. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.