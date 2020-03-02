SRK shares adorable sketch, scribble by AbRam

A+ A-

New Delhi: Expressing his happiness at becoming a father thrice, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Morning morning shared a sketch made by his youngest son AbRam Khan on social media.

The adorable sketch that Khan shared featured himself and his son AbRam connected by a bond of purple colored hearts.

The superstar’s little one had also scribbled on the picture ‘AbRam and Papa’.

“Being a father (3x) has been, my greatest source of pride, humility, inspiration & even achievement. It has taught me to choose innocent honesty over smarts….in every aspect of life,” the ‘Raees’ actor wrote along with the picture.

“My lil one told me I look better than him in his drawing cos I am smiling without a reason,” he further added.

The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actor is father to three children – daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

The superstar was last seen in Anand L. Rai ‘s ‘Zero’ opposite Anushka Sharma.