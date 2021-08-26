SRK to Allu Arjun: List of world’s most in-demand actors & their net worths

Mumbai: A new survey conducted by Parrot Analytics found Indian stars are among the most in-demand actors across the world. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra and Allu Arjun are among them. The survey timeline was one month, starting from July 20 to August 18.

Topping the list of 10 most in-demand stars worldwide is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, followed by Tollywood star Allu Arjun. International star Priyanka Chopra takes the third position and is one of the two female stars on the list.

Other stars in the list are Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani and Mahesh Babu.

Meanwhile, take a look at list of all top 10 most in-demand actors across the world.

Top 10 most in-demand actors worlwide (Image Source: Parrot Analytics official website)

List of 10 most in-demand actors

Shah Rukh Khan — Over 5000 crore Allu Arjun — nearly 350 crore Priyanka Chopra — over 700 crore Sung Hoon — Dhanush — 145 Crore Dulquer Salmaan — 40 crore Salman Khan — nearly 3000 crore Mahesh Babu — 150 crore Tom Hiddleston — Kiara Advani — nearly 30 crore

Shah Rukh Khan’s name on the top is hardly surprising, even though he hasn’t had a release in almost three years now. The superstar still remains one of the busiest actors in the world, with three big films coming up including Pathan, Atlee’s yet-untitled action thriller opposite South star Nayanthara and Rajkumar Hirani’s next.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun who was last seen in blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is currently gearing up for the release of Pushpa, which will be released in two parts.

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. Priyanka also has untitled Matrix fourth installment, romantic drama Text for You and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa