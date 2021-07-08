SRK trolled for coming in ‘style’ for Dilip Kumar’s funeral; netizens call him ‘fake’

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday (July 7) due to prolonged illness. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Dharmendra, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor among others were snapped arriving at the late icon’s residence in order to pay their last respects to the legendary star.

SRK and Dilip Kumar shared a strong and unique bond. Dilip Kumar considered the actor to be his ‘mooh-bola-beta’. Th DDLJ actor often met him to enquire about his health. After the actor’s demise, SRK made his way to Dilip Kumar’s house.

In the pictures and videos that still surfacing online, SRK was spotted sporting a white T-Shirt, denims and sunglasses. The actor was also photographed consoling an emotional Saira Banu, Kumar’s wife.

However, some trolls found problem with SRK’s look and the way he arrived at Dilip Kumar residence to pay respect for him. Netizens slammed the actor for wearing sunglasses at the funeral and not wearing a mask. Few people even called him ‘fake’. Have a look the tweets here:

Mask pehan naa chahiye, wo nahin pehna hai. Style marne ke liye shades pehne hai interiors main bhi. Ye log science se pare hai. — Ashish Prajapati 🇮🇳 (@ashishp1209) July 7, 2021

SRK attending a funeral in full vibes and drip https://t.co/z0m6KZiTX8 — N (@__Dragunov) July 7, 2021

Sun glasses at funeral ? Bollywood is fake . Sirf dikhava hai — Gundaa (@RoCcO_AmIt) July 7, 2021

Sharukh's dress and sitting style shows that his career is not on the right track. — Na$রুল্লাহ (@imiddyaa) July 7, 2021

Sun glasses pehnke? Materialistic sab dhong — Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 7, 2021

Dilip Kumar passed away at 7.30 am on July 7 and was laid to rest with full state honours at Juhu Qabrastan around 5pm on Wednesday itself. Speaking about his work, he made his on screen debut with ‘Jwar Bhata’ in 1944.

In his glorious career spanning decades, the acting legend left behind a plethora of memorable performances like ‘Jugnu’, ‘Devdas’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ , ‘Naya Daur’, ‘Ram Aur Shyam’ and ‘Deedar’ to name a few.

