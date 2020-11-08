SRK wants to see Brett Lee playing Hindi songs on guitar

News Desk 1Published: 9th November 2020 2:30 am IST
Mumbai, Nov 8 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday took to Twitter to wish Australian pace icon Brett Lee a very happy birthday.

Along with the wish, SRK mentioned he would like to see Lee playing Hindi songs on the guitar.

“A very happy birthday to you my friend. Hope to see you soon and hear some new hindi songs on the guitar. Keep being the rockstar that you are,” he tweeted.

Responding to SRK’s tweet, Lee, who is celebrating his 44th birthday, thanked the “Main Hoon Na” actor.

“Thanks so much SRK! Very kind of you mate. Let’s have a jam and another song along soon @iamsrk,” Lee wrote on Twitter.

Lee was the part of Shah Rukh Khan’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), which lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy in 2012.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

