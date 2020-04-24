SRK’s 4-storey office converted to BMC quarantine zone

MUMBAI: Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan announced several initiatives to help central and state government to fight against the pandemic.

The superstar has opened 4-storey private office building for BMC quarantine facility for treating COVID-19 patients.

The office building has now been completely transformed into a quarantine field. The place is actually fitted with 22 beds.

SRK’s Meer Foundation shared the video of the new quarantine zone on social media.

Sharing the video of the quarantine quarters, Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation wrote, “Making space for each other. #MeerFoundation has effectively transformed the 4-storey private office building, offered by @gaurikhan and @iamsrk, into quarantine quarters under @my_bmc’s guidance. In this fight, we stand together stronger than ever before.”

SRK along with Gauri and business partners — Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta — will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will also make a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Source: With inouts from PTI

