SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan attends online belly dance classes

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan decided to attend the belly dance classes online amid lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak.

Suhana Khan attends online classes

Suhana Khan who is with her family determined to improve her dancing skills by taking online classes through Skype as she could not attend professional belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja’s classes.

Recently, Muthreja shared the screenshot of the online class and gave caption, “Challenging ourselves with rolls! Belly dance online classes with Suhana”.

Instagram account

Earlier, Suhana Khan was in headlines after she had made her Instagram account public. Although, the account which was created in 2017, it became public recently.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.