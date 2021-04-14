SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan gives a sneak peek into her New York apartment

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is one of those stars kids who never misses a chance to stay in headlines owing to her social media. The gorgeous girl, who made her Instagram account public last year, keeps treating her fans and followers with the glimpses from her daily life.

Suhana Khan is currently studying film making in New York and as per various reports, the beautiful star kid will be soon making her Bollywood debut. Suhana went back to New York in January 2021 after spending time at home with family amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

On Wednesday, Suhana took to her Instagram stories and shared a stunning glimpse of a cozy corner of her house offering a breathtaking view of the skyline of New York. In the photo shared by her, we could catch a glimpse of her balcony on a high-rise building and she perfectly managed to capture the sunset through her balcony in the frame. Sharing the view, Suhana did not caption the photo but added a ‘home’ emoticon on it.

Image Source: Suhana Khan Instagram stories

Suhana often parties with her friends at her swanky New York apartment and share photos which go viral in no time.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Suhana Khan made headlines after she deleted the posts on Instagram immediately after posting them leaving the netizens baffled.