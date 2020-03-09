SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan makes Instagram account public

A+ A-

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan made her Instagram account public. The account which was created in 2017 might have become public recently.

After the account become public, it was found that in the first photo that was shared on the account, Suhana can be seen with her producer and interior designer mother Gauri.

Bio section

In her bio section, she wrote, “So I can be like you”. Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are among her follower on Instagram.

It is reported that Suhana also wants to make her career in the film industry. She had also played a role in a short film titled, ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.

Rumours

Recently, rumours claimed that Suhana and Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz are going to play roles in Karan Johar’s movie. However, dismissing the rumours, Johar tweeted, “Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!”.

It may be mentioned that Suhana is currently studying in New York University.