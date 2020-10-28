SRK’s epic reply to a fan who asked him if he plans to sell Mannat

Mumbai: Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan loves interacting with his enthusiastic fans on social media. He often hosts ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter where he responds to the questions in the most witty fashion. Both his die-hard fans as well as Twitter trolls keep asking him various questions about his family, movies and also his Mumbai house Mannat.

SRK’s on point sense of humour!

SRK’s witty reply to such question put him on the trending list on Twitter on Tuesday. In one of such interactive sessions on Tuesday, a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan if he has plans to sell his house Mannat?

“Bhai Mannat bechne wale ho kya?” asked the fan. Shah Rukh Khan gave an epic reply and he wrote: “Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….Yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. (Mannat is never sold, it is asked for… If you remember this, you’ll achieve something in life).”

Check out the tweets below:

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai….yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

However, this is not the first time that SRK has been asked a question related to his Mumbai residence. During one of ‘ASK SRK’ sessions earlier, a fan asked how much would a room in Mannat cost on rent? SRK gave a hilarious reply, referring to his career spanning three decades and wrote: “30 saal ki mehnat mein padega.” Read his tweet below:

30 saal ki mehnat mein padega. https://t.co/Y3qfb7IMdk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

‘Mannat’

Mannat is what Shahrukh Khan (SRK) called the heritage bungalow which he reportedly bought off Bai Khorshed Bhanu Sanjana Trust in 2001. And that’s when he started building his sprawling mansion which has since been turned into a six-storeyed building that is on the tourist map of Mumbai and is visited by tourists and fans in large numbers. Located on Bandra Bandstand, it overlooks the Arabian Sea.