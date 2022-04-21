SRK’s expensive assets: 200cr Mannat, 170cr London Villa & more

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is one actor who had successfully carved a niche for himself in the film industry without anybody’s support or family member from Bollywood to back him up. People call him ‘King Khan’ for the all the true reasons. SRK has dominated the world of entertainment for over three decades now.

He is one of the top paid actors of Bollywood and his massive net worth stands at around USD 700 million (Rs 5300 crores approx). SRK charged over 78-80 crore per project. For his upcoming project Pathaan, the actor is reportedly taking home Rs 120 crore. His fee for each brand endorsement is around Rs 4 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Considering the above massive figures, it is not surprising that he owns some of the most expensive things out there. (Below is list as per the research in various online news portals).

List of 8 insanely expensive things owned by SRK p

SRK’s dream home ‘Mannat’ which is priced at Rs 200 crores

A luxurious house in London worth Rs 172 crores

Villa in Palm Jumeirah, Dubai worth Rs 100 crores

IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders which has a brand value of Rs 600 crores

Production House — Red Chillies Entertainment reportedly has the annual turnover of almost Rs 500 crores

Swanky Bugatti Veyron — Rs 14 crores

‘Palace on wheels’: The Luxurious Vanity Van — Rs Rs 3.8 crores

Rolls Royce Coupe — Rs 4.1 crores

On the professional front, SRK has Pathaan, Rajkumar Hirani‘s Dunki and Atlee’s untitled directorial.