SRK’s net worth, car collection, properties & more

Mumbai: One of the most succesful and celebrated stars in Indian cinema, Shah Rukh Khan has been dominated the entertainment industry for 30 years now. He made his acting debut with the 1992 film Deewana and since then there is no looking back for him.

A simple Delhi boy who came to Mumbai back in ’80s with a big dream is now among the wealthiest actors of India. SRK might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself and his family.

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 57th birthday today and on his special day let’s a quick glance at his net worth, car collection, salary and more.

SRK’s Staggering Net Worth

According to multiple reports on internet, Shah Rukh Khan is the second richest actor in the world after Jerry Seinfeld in 1st position. King Khan has a whopping net worth of $770 million which roughly is Rs 5400cr.

Shah Rukh Khan (Instagram)

Annual Income

As per a report in GQ India, SRK’s average annual income stands at around 38 million USD, approximately Rs 280 crore. Enormous! Isn’t it?

Apart from movies, SRK’s sources of income include brand deals, investments and social media earnings. He owns a production house ‘Red Chillies Entertainment’ and co-owns the Indian Premier League cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, with actor Juhi Chawla. SRK endorses several top brands including Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Tata Group’s BigBasket.

‘Mannat’ is an Emotion to Millions!

Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that Mannat is one of the most expensive things he owns (Twitter)

Badshah of Bollywood has a luxurious multi-million dollar house ‘Mannat’ which is located in Mumbai‘s Bandstand neighbourhood. SRK’s swanky sea-facing bungalow is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 200 crore. The six-storey lavish building boasts of having multiple bedrooms, living areas, a gymnasium, a library, a personal auditorium and much more.

Jannat in Dubai

Shah Rukh Khan and his lavish villa in Dubai (Twitter)

Apart from that, he also has a two-level house in Dubai (Jannat) with six bedrooms and two remote control garages, the house reportedly worth more than Rs 21cr.

SRK Car Collection

Shah Rukh Khan and his luxurious car collection (Twitter)

Just like his larger-than-life-films, Shah Rukh Khan believes in owing some extravagant luxurious wheels and his fleet of expensive cars proves the fact. Reportedly, he has cars worth Rs 31cr.

Bugatti Veyron

Bentley Continental GT

BMW 7 Series

BMW 6 Series

Audi A6

Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe

Customised Vanity Van

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Pathaan is set to release in January 2023. He is also shooting for Dunki and Jawan which will hit the big screen later that year.