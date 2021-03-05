SRK’s Pathan and Salman’s Tiger 3 are connected, here’s how

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 are two of the most anticipated upcoming films of Bollywood. Ever since SRK and Salman’s cameos in each other’s films have been announced, ardent fans are anxiously waiting for the latest scoops related to these films.

And now as per the latest report in Bollywood Life, both SRK starrer Pathan and Salman’s Tiger 3 will have a special connection with each other. Reports suggest that the climax of Pathan will be paving way for Salman’s third installment of the Tiger franchise which means Tiger 3 will start from the point where Pathan will end.

Salman Khan will immediately begin shooting for Tiger 3 the moment he finishes filming his cameo in Shah Rukh’s Pathan. His intro scene in Tiger 3 is apparently connected to his cameo, which will occur in the climax of King Khan’s Pathan.

Salman, SRK Burj Khalifa scene

Earlier sources revealed to Bollywood Hungama that fans will witness Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s reunion in a never seen before action scene on Burj Khalifa in Pathan.

Apart from Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan will also be seen playing cameo role in the SRK starrer. He will reportedly play Kabir from War.

Pathan will see Deepika Padukone playing the female lead.

Their on-screen camaraderie

Salman Khan and SRK from ‘Zero’ (Instagram)

The two Bollywood superstars have been enthralling fans with their cameos in each other’s films for the past decade. Salman and SRK’s on-screen camaraderie has always been special and favourite among their fans.

While Salman appeared in Shah Rukh’s ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Om Shanti Om’, SRK returned the favour by making special appearances in films like ‘Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega’ and ‘Tubelight’.