SRK’s Pathan to feature Hritik Roshan alongside Salman Khan

Mumbai: One of the biggest upcoming ventures of Yash Raj Productions is Shah Rukh Khan’s starrer Pathan. SRK’s fans are also super excited about the flick as the superstar is returning to the big screen after the hiatus of two long years. He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero (2018).

SRK who will be playing a special agent in the film has some other reel special agents too joining him. Just like Hollywood’s Avengers, YRF is gung ho to have its own set of heroes and have the crossovers and cameos in each other projects.

Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan in Pathan

Earlier it was reported that superstar Salman Khan will be seen sharing the screen space wityh SRK in Pathan. Salman will be playing the cameo in YRF’s directorial.

Now as per latest update, Hrithik Roshan will also make his special appearance in Pathan. As per a report in Filmfare, Hrithik will play his role from War movie in SRK’s next. Hrithik Roshan played a special agent in Siddharth Anand’s blockbuster War and YRF is keen to build a universe of special agents under its banner and have all of them in the upcoming project.

However, there is no official confirmation regarding their cameos from the makers of the movie yet.

If the reports turn out to be true then this venture is going to be big treat for Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan’s fans especially for movie buffs.

While SRK’s first look as Pathan from the movie sets has been going viral since past days, recently, a news has surfaced that actress Dimple Kapadia has started filming for the movie. A Mid-day report stated that Dimple Kapadia began shooting for Pathan earlier this week. A source close to the Tenet actress told the website, “Dimple has been flooded with offers post her appearance in Tenet. She loved the script of Pathan and immediately agreed to be part of the film.”

Touted to be an espionage-thrille, Pathan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Further details like release date and other cast of the movie are still awaited.