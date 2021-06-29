Srujana High School owner, son arrested for Madhapur road accident case

Hyderabad: The founder of Srujana High School, his son and an employee of IT company HCL have been arrested by the Madhapur police over the death of a man who was killed in a horrifying road accident that took place on June 27 in the city. The deceased, identified as Umesh Kumar, an employee at a pub, lost his life after the a speeding Audi, being driven by one of the accused, rammed into the auto Kumar was travelling in.

The video of the incident was uploaded by the Cyberabad police on its Twitter handle, as a warning for the general public to drive safely. Sujith Reddy, the son of Raghunandan Reddy, who owns Srujuna High School, was reportedly driving the Audi in an inebriated condition. The accident took place near the Ikea signal, and the impact so devastating that the auto flung into air.

Umesh had booked an Uber auto to return home after which the incident took place. The auto driver survived and is currently undergoing treatment. After the accident, the police called in Raghunandan Reddy for questioning, based on the Audi car’s number plate. According to a report by Newsmeter.in, the owner of Srujuna High School came to meet he police along with this driver of 20 years, and told the cops that the driver was responsible.

The driver also reportedly told the police that he had committed the crime. However, the Cyberabad police officials smelt a rat, and undertook an investigation. It was then they found out that Sujith had attended a private party with a friend named Ashish. The former left the party (near Ramky towers) and was driving the car in spite of being heavily drunk.

Reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger (an employee of Prism Pub !! ) in the auto yesterday early morning near Inorbit Mall.



A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/vhJfsiL9cS — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE సైబరాబాద్ ట్రాఫిక్ పోలీస్ (@CYBTRAFFIC) June 29, 2021

Apart from Sujith and his friend, Raghunandan has also been booked by the police, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, for trying to hide his son’s crime. All three have been arrested by the police.