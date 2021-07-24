SS Rajamouli refused to work with Salman Khan, here’s why

Mumbai: The Kabir Khan directorial Bajranji Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan is one of the iconic and much loved films of Bollywood. The 2015 hit was written by legendary screen-writer K.V.Vijayendra Prasad, who had recently hinted its sequel. But did you know who was the writer had in mind as the director of the movie?

Yes it was his son S.S.Rajamouli.

The Bahubali helmer was introduced to the idea during a hectic shoot period. In Prasad’s words “I chose the wrong time to narrate the story. I narrated the story of Rajamouli when he was shooting the war sequences. It was peak time for us and he was fully focused on the shoot. I should have picked a proper time to narrate the story to my son.”

Post that, the writer decided to approach Bollywood film-maker Kabir Khan. The movie not only amassed huge fandom but was thoroughly appreciated on all aspects by audience and critics.

Not just this, it was even a box office breaker as it reportedly ended up grossing 969 crores ($150 million) worldwide and became the third highest-grossing Indian film and second highest-grossing Bollywood film to date.

Apart from Salman Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijan also starred child artiste Harshali Malhotra in the lead role. The movie, which also featured Kareena Kapoor Khan , Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sharat Saxena in major roles, is all set to have a sequel made.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli on the other hand has the highly anticipated RRR- Roudram Ranam Rudhiram” which boasts of a stellar star-cast and high adrenaline action sequences that is slated for pre-Dussehra release.