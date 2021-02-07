SS Rajamouli’s RRR creates history; here’s why

Hyderabad: The makers of the film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has already started getting exorbitant offers from distributors across the India to bag the theatrical rights.

According to reports by Pinkvlla, the film is getting offers from territories of Southern states which amounts to Rs 348 crore making it the biggest deal for Telugu cinema.

“The RRR team has received offers from Independent distributors from different territories of Southern states which amounts to Rs 348 crore. It’s going to be the biggest deal in the history of Telugu cinema, defeating the pre-release business of Bahubali 2, which had collected approximately Rs 215 crore from the South speaking states.” a source revealed to Pinkvilla.

The ace filmmaker recently announced that the period action film will hit the big screen on October 13, 2021. Scripted and directed by Rajamouli, the film is fronted by NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan.

The Hindi version will be dished out by Anil Thadani’s AA Films on commission basis. The widespread expectation from the Hindi dubbed version is high too, so the rights will be valued approximately Rs 100 crore.

RRR’s overseas rights have been sold to Phars Films for a whopping amount of Rs70 crore. Before the release of the film, the estimated revenue for the producers is over Rs 500 crore from the sale of worldwide theatrical rights only.

The film also features Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris as the female leads alongside Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, with Ajay Devgn in a key extended cameo.