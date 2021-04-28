SS Rajamouli’s RRR may not release this year; here’s why

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most anticipated projects which was set for a massive pan-India release this year might now be pushed to 2022.

While Rajamouli is adamant to finally release the film on 13 October, as per the latest schedule plan, sources close to the project say the release in the given date seems “next to impossible”

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, one of the actors from RRR said, “How can it release on 13 October? Both Ramcharan Teja and NTR Jr have a lot of pending shooting for RRR. Ramcharan hasn’t shot much this year. He was busy with his other project Acharya (featuring father and son Chiranjeevi and Ramcharan). NTR Jr also didn’t shoot this year. The plan was for them both to shoot and complete the film by July 2021. This now seems unlikely with the new Covid upsurge.”

The source says RRR may now be pushed to early next year. “We may come for Makar Sankranti in January 2022. Even that is doubtful at the moment.” This source rules out a digital release for RRR.

Previous reports stated that the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of RRR have been grabbed by Lyca Productions whereas Pen Studios has bought the theatrical rights of North India. Reportedly, the film is being bought by the distributors 6-8 months before its release.

The film had also created a new record, which might not be touched by any other film in the years to come, and it might take another SS Rajamouli film to shatter the pre-set records in terms of the business prior to the release. It would be interesting to see how the film fares at the BO and what the revenues are for the stakeholders, as the figures are astronomical and it’s very essential for the film to have good content to create all time records.