SSC CGL 2021: Applications invited for various posts

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2021.
The examination will be conducted to fill up various Group B and Group C posts in different ministries, departments, organizations of Indian government and various constitutional, statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.
List of posts are as follow:
|Name of Post
|Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
|Assistant Audit Officer
|Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
|Assistant Accounts Officer
|Indian Audit & Accounts
Department under C&AG
|Assistant Section
Officer
|Central Secretariat Service
|Assistant Section
Officer
|Intelligence Bureau
|Assistant Section
Officer
|Ministry of Railway
|Assistant Section
Officer
|Ministry of External Affairs
|Assistant Section
Officer
|AFHQ
|Assistant Section
Officer
|Ministry of Electronics and
Information Technology
|Assistant
|Other Ministries/ Departments/
Organizations
|Assistant Section
Officer
|Other Ministries/ Departments/
Organizations
|Inspector of Income
Tax
|CBDT
|Inspector, (CGST &
Central Excise)
|CBIC
|Inspector (Preventive
Officer)
|CBIC
|Inspector (Examiner)
|CBIC
|Assistant
Enforcement Officer
|Directorate of Enforcement,
Department of Revenue
|Sub Inspector
|Central Bureau of Investigation
|Inspector Posts
|Department of Post
|Inspector
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
|Assistant/
Superintendent
|Indian Coast Guard
|Assistant
|Other Ministries/ Departments/
Organizations
|Assistant
|National Company Law Appellate
Tribunal (NCLAT)
|Research Assistant
|National Human Rights
Commission (NHRC)
|Divisional
Accountant
|Offices under C&AG
|Sub Inspector
|National Investigation Agency
(NIA)
|Junior Statistical
Officer (JSO)
|M/o Statistics & Programme
Implementation.
|Statistical
Investigator Grade-II
|Registrar General of India
|Auditor
|Offices under C&AG
|Auditor
|Other Ministry/ Departments
|Auditor
|Offices under CGDA
|Accountant
|Offices under C&AG
|Accountant/ Junior
Accountant
|Other Ministry/ Departments
|Senior Secretariat
Assistant/ Upper
Division Clerks
|Ministry of Electronics and
Information Technology
|Senior Secretariat
Assistant/ Upper
Division Clerks
|Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries
other than CSCS cadres
|Tax Assistant
|CBDT
|Tax Assistant
|CBIC
|Sub-Inspector
|Central Bureau of Narcotics
Educational eligibility
For the posts of assistant audit officer and assistant accounts officer, candidates must hold bachelor’s degree
Candidates who are applying for junior statistical officer post must either possess bachelor’s degree with at least 60 percent marks in mathematics at 12th standard level or bachelor’s degree with statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.
The candidates must hold bachelor’s degree with statistics as one of the subjects in all the three years of the graduation course in order to apply for statistical investigator grade-II post.
For the other post, candidates hold bachelor’s degree are eligible.
Other details of the recruitment
The candidates have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee, however, eomen candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.
Applications must be submitted online at the website of SSC Headquarter (click here). The last date for submission of online applications is January 23, 2022.
Examination for the recruitment
The examination for the recruitment will be conducted in four tiers
- Computer based examination (Tier 1)
- Computer based examination (Tier 2)
- Descriptive paper (Tier 3)
- Computer proficiency/Data entry skill test (Tier 4).
For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).