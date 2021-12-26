SSC CGL 2021: Applications invited for various posts

Graduates are eligible for the posts. The last date to apply is January 23

Photo of Sameer Sameer|   Updated: 26th December 2021 1:01 pm IST
New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2021.

The examination will be conducted to fill up various Group B and Group C posts in different ministries, departments, organizations of Indian government and various constitutional, statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.

List of posts are as follow:

Name of PostMinistry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre
Assistant Audit OfficerIndian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG
Assistant Accounts OfficerIndian Audit & Accounts
Department under C&AG
Assistant Section
Officer		Central Secretariat Service
Assistant Section
Officer		Intelligence Bureau
Assistant Section
Officer		Ministry of Railway
Assistant Section
Officer		Ministry of External Affairs
Assistant Section
Officer		AFHQ
Assistant Section
Officer		Ministry of Electronics and
Information Technology
AssistantOther Ministries/ Departments/
Organizations
Assistant Section
Officer		Other Ministries/ Departments/
Organizations
Inspector of Income
Tax		CBDT
Inspector, (CGST &
Central Excise)		CBIC
Inspector (Preventive
Officer)		CBIC
Inspector (Examiner)CBIC
Assistant
Enforcement Officer		Directorate of Enforcement,
Department of Revenue
Sub InspectorCentral Bureau of Investigation
Inspector PostsDepartment of Post
InspectorCentral Bureau of Narcotics
Assistant/
Superintendent		Indian Coast Guard
AssistantOther Ministries/ Departments/
Organizations
AssistantNational Company Law Appellate
Tribunal (NCLAT)
Research AssistantNational Human Rights
Commission (NHRC)
Divisional
Accountant		Offices under C&AG
Sub InspectorNational Investigation Agency
(NIA)
Junior Statistical
Officer (JSO)		M/o Statistics & Programme
Implementation.
Statistical
Investigator Grade-II		Registrar General of India
AuditorOffices under C&AG
AuditorOther Ministry/ Departments
AuditorOffices under CGDA
AccountantOffices under C&AG
Accountant/ Junior
Accountant		Other Ministry/ Departments
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/ Upper
Division Clerks		Ministry of Electronics and
Information Technology
Senior Secretariat
Assistant/ Upper
Division Clerks		Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries
other than CSCS cadres
Tax AssistantCBDT
Tax AssistantCBIC
Sub-InspectorCentral Bureau of Narcotics

Educational eligibility

For the posts of assistant audit officer and assistant accounts officer, candidates must hold bachelor’s degree

Candidates who are applying for junior statistical officer post must either possess bachelor’s degree with at least 60 percent marks in mathematics at 12th standard level or bachelor’s degree with statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

The candidates must hold bachelor’s degree with statistics as one of the subjects in all the three years of the graduation course in order to apply for statistical investigator grade-II post.

For the other post, candidates hold bachelor’s degree are eligible.

Other details of the recruitment

The candidates have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee, however, eomen candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Applications must be submitted online at the website of SSC Headquarter (click here). The last date for submission of online applications is January 23, 2022.

Examination for the recruitment

The examination for the recruitment will be conducted in four tiers

  1. Computer based examination (Tier 1)
  2. Computer based examination (Tier 2)
  3. Descriptive paper (Tier 3)
  4. Computer proficiency/Data entry skill test (Tier 4).

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

