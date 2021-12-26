SSC CGL 2021: Applications invited for various posts

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has invited applications for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2021.

The examination will be conducted to fill up various Group B and Group C posts in different ministries, departments, organizations of Indian government and various constitutional, statutory bodies, tribunals, etc.

List of posts are as follow:

Name of Post Ministry/ Department/ Office/ Cadre Assistant Audit Officer Indian Audit & Accounts Department under C&AG Assistant Accounts Officer Indian Audit & Accounts

Department under C&AG Assistant Section

Officer Central Secretariat Service Assistant Section

Officer Intelligence Bureau Assistant Section

Officer Ministry of Railway Assistant Section

Officer Ministry of External Affairs Assistant Section

Officer AFHQ Assistant Section

Officer Ministry of Electronics and

Information Technology Assistant Other Ministries/ Departments/

Organizations Assistant Section

Officer Other Ministries/ Departments/

Organizations Inspector of Income

Tax CBDT Inspector, (CGST &

Central Excise) CBIC Inspector (Preventive

Officer) CBIC Inspector (Examiner) CBIC Assistant

Enforcement Officer Directorate of Enforcement,

Department of Revenue Sub Inspector Central Bureau of Investigation Inspector Posts Department of Post Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics Assistant/

Superintendent Indian Coast Guard Assistant Other Ministries/ Departments/

Organizations Assistant National Company Law Appellate

Tribunal (NCLAT) Research Assistant National Human Rights

Commission (NHRC) Divisional

Accountant Offices under C&AG Sub Inspector National Investigation Agency

(NIA) Junior Statistical

Officer (JSO) M/o Statistics & Programme

Implementation. Statistical

Investigator Grade-II Registrar General of India Auditor Offices under C&AG Auditor Other Ministry/ Departments Auditor Offices under CGDA Accountant Offices under C&AG Accountant/ Junior

Accountant Other Ministry/ Departments Senior Secretariat

Assistant/ Upper

Division Clerks Ministry of Electronics and

Information Technology Senior Secretariat

Assistant/ Upper

Division Clerks Central Govt. Offices/ Ministries

other than CSCS cadres Tax Assistant CBDT Tax Assistant CBIC Sub-Inspector Central Bureau of Narcotics

Educational eligibility

For the posts of assistant audit officer and assistant accounts officer, candidates must hold bachelor’s degree

Candidates who are applying for junior statistical officer post must either possess bachelor’s degree with at least 60 percent marks in mathematics at 12th standard level or bachelor’s degree with statistics as one of the subjects at degree level.

The candidates must hold bachelor’s degree with statistics as one of the subjects in all the three years of the graduation course in order to apply for statistical investigator grade-II post.

For the other post, candidates hold bachelor’s degree are eligible.

Other details of the recruitment

The candidates have to pay Rs. 100 as application fee, however, eomen candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Applications must be submitted online at the website of SSC Headquarter (click here). The last date for submission of online applications is January 23, 2022.

Examination for the recruitment

The examination for the recruitment will be conducted in four tiers

Computer based examination (Tier 1) Computer based examination (Tier 2) Descriptive paper (Tier 3) Computer proficiency/Data entry skill test (Tier 4).

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).