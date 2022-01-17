SSC exam: Relaxation in age, facilities to dyslexia, blind, dumb and deaf students

Hyderabad: The government has decided to grant relaxation in the age of students for SSC examination. The schedule for the SSC exam fees, to be held in March 2022, has been released. The last date for paying fees shall be March 3, 2022.

Currently the age of the students must be 14 years for SSC exams. The relaxation, however, in the age can be availed under certain conditions where students less than 14 years will be allowed for the examination.

The students to appear for the SSC exam must have been born before 31-8-2007 i.e. they must be 14 years.

However, the principal can give a one and half year relaxation to students studying in government schools. The Director of the Government Examinations Department can give a concession of 2 years for such students.

Similarly, for the private school students, the DEO can give a concession of one and half years while the Director Government Examinations Department can give 2 years concessions to such students.

To avail these concessions the students must submit a Rs.300 challan with medical and date of birth certificates.

The government also announced additional facilities for SC ST BC and rural students whose annual income is less than Rs.25000 per annum. They can submit an income certificate to get exemption from the exam fees.

The dyslexia students (those having difficulty in reading, writing and learning) shall be exempted from third language. They will get the services of an assistant to write their exams and will be given an additional time of 60 minutes.

Similarly, for blind, deaf and dumb students the minimum marks is reduced from 35 to 20 and they shall be exempted from second language and will be given 30 minutes extra time to write their exam.

Students desirous to avail this facility must apply to the Directorate of Government Examinations.