SSC exam time table to be released soon – Know other updates

Hyderabad: SSC exam time table likely to be released in one or two days as Telangana High Court has given green signal to State Government to conduct the examination.

On Tuesday, the High Court gave permission to State to conduct the examination from 8th June.

During the hearing, the Chief Justice of the High Court expressed satisfaction over the precautionary measures which will be taken while conducting SSC exams.

Gap of two days likely

The Chief Justice also asked government to give a gap of two days between exams so that students can appear in the examination with peace of mind.

The bench of the Chief Justice and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy also said that government is free to postponed the examination if situation arises, however, prior information should be given to students and parents.

Earlier SSC exam time table disturbed due to coronavirus

It may be mentioned that on 20th March, the High Court had directed the State Govt. to postponed SSC exams due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Following the court’s direction, the exams were postponed.

However, before court’s direction, State had conducted exams for three papers of first and second language.

The examination for remaining papers will start on 8th June. The time table of the examination will be released soon.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.