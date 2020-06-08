SSC exams cancelled, all students to be promoted: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced cancellation of SSC examination and said that all students would be promoted.

With this decision 5.34 lakh students across the state will be promoted to the next level.

Chief Minister KCR conducted a high-level review meeting at Pragati Bhavan which was attended, among others, by Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy. The meeting discussed different aspects of the exam management and took the call to cancel them

Two days ago Telangana High court directed the Government not to conduct SSC exams within the limits of GHMC and also in Ranga Reddy but allowed in other districts. In wake of the High court directives the Government postponed SSC exams across the state indefinitely, but today cancelled exams and declared to promote the students.

In the meeting, methods adopted in this regard in other states have also been examined. The matter on what should be done in Telangana state was also discussed at length. Then the method to be implemented in the Telangana State was finalized.

The CM decided that all the 10th class students would be promoted to the next class by giving grades to them based on their internal assessment marks. The government also decided to take a decision on the degree/Post Graduate Courses examinations based on the situation that will prevail in future.

