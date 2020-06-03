menu
3 Jun 2020, Wed
SSC exams in Hyderabad: Find out your examination center here

Posted by Sameer Updated: June 03, 2020, 9:04 am IST
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: TS SSC exams are scheduled to be held from 8th June to 5th July. In order to adhere to physical distancing norms amid coronavirus outbreak, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) added additional centers to the existing centers.

The Board issued roll number wise list of examination centers in Hyderabad. Students can find out their examination centers based on their hall ticket number. (Click here to view list)

SSC exam time table

Date and daySubject and paperTimings
08-06-2020 MondayEnglish Paper – I9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
11-06-2020 ThursdayEnglish Paper – II9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
14-06-2020 SundayMathematics Paper – I9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
17-06-2020 WednesdayMathematics Paper – II9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
20-06-2020 SaturdayGeneral Science Paper – I9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
23-06-2020 TuesdayGeneral Science Paper – II9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
26-06-2020 FridaySocial Studies Paper – I9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
29-06-2020 MondaySocial Studies Paper – II9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
02-07-2020 ThursdayOSSC Main Language Paper I (Sanskrit and Arabic)9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
05-07-2020 SundayOSSC Main Language Paper II (Sanskrit and Arabic)9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
05-07-2020 SundaySSC vocational course (Theory)9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Precautionary measures during SSC exams

BSE is leaving no stone unturned to ensure all precautionary measures during the exams.

In order to adhere to physical distancing norm during the examination, sitting arrangements are made in zigzag pattern with one student per bench. Every center will be sanitized daily.

Earlier time table of SSC exams disturbed due to coronavirus

It may be mentioned that on 20th March, the High Court had directed the State Govt. to postponed SSC exams due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. Following the court’s direction, the exams were postponed.

However, before court’s direction, State had conducted exams for three papers of first and second language.

