SSC Exams in Hyderabad: Here are the updates

Hyderabad: In order to conduct SSC Exams in Hyderabad, the District Education Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad has doubled the number of centers in the city.

As per the report, around 300 centers have been added to the existing 364 centers.

Physical distancing norm

Following the physical distancing norm, the sitting arrangement of the students will be made in a zig-zag manner with one student per bench.

As a precautionary measure, disinfection operations will be carried out before the examinations. Hand sanitizers or soaps will be made available for the candidates appearing in the examination.

