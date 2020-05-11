SSC exams: No fresh hall tickets will be issued

Hyderabad: TS Govt. is likely to conduct SSC exams soon. Students can appear in the examination using the hall tickets issued earlier.

Examination centers increased

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) increased the number of centers from 2,530 to around 5,000. In most of the cases, these additional centers are located in the building next to the existing centers.

DGE increased the number of examination centers to adhere to physical distancing norms. Due to the pandemic, the sitting arrangement of the students will be made in a zig-zag manner with one student per bench.

Precautionary measures

As a precautionary measure, disinfection operations will be carried out before the examinations. Hand sanitizers or soaps will be made available for the candidates appearing in the examination.

It may be mentioned that earlier, on the direction of High Court, State Govt. had stopped conducting SSC exams from March 23. Only three papers of the exams were held.

