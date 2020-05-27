SSC exams: Separate rooms likely for students from containment zones

Hyderabad: During SSC exams, the education department may arrange separate rooms for students from containment zones.

A senior official said that as the number of cases keeps on changing, the number of such rooms in SSC exams cannot be decided at the moment.

Containment zones in TS

It may be mentioned that in Telangana State, currently, only homes or apartments are declared containment zone and not the entire area.

Recently, Central Government asked State Governments not to arrange any examination center in containment zones.

Precautionary measures during SSC exams

Meanwhile, the State government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure all precautionary measures during the exams which are scheduled to be held from 8th June to 5th July.

In order to adhere to physical distancing norm, the education department added 2005 new centers to existing 2530 examination centers.

In the examination center, one student will sit on one bench in a zigzag pattern. Every center will be sanitized daily.

NGO BHS against conducting SSC exams

Despite all the necessary precautionary measures, child rights NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham (BHS) is against the government’s decision of conducting examination.

The NGO honorary President Achyuta Rao is in support of promoting all students without conducting the examination.

