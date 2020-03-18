SSC exams to start tomorrow

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the SSC examinations in the Telangana State. In view of the Coronavirus scare, students are advised to reach the examination center an hour before the commencement of the examination. They are also advised not to assemble in groups.

Minister of Education of TS P Sabitha Indira Reddy chaired a review meeting.

It may be noted that 2030 exam centers have been set up. In all 5,34,903 students will take the examinations. Separate rooms are being arranged for students who are suffering from cold, cough and sneezing. They have been advised to put masks and carry water bottles. In all the examination centers medical staff and medicines are also being provided. Special buses have been arranged for the students taking the examinations. In case of any emergency the students can contact 040-23230942. The students are advised to write examinations without any fear.