SSC exams time table released

Hyderabad: The state education department on Friday released SSC examination schedule in view of the guidelines recently issued by the Telangana High Court.

The exams will be held from June 8 to July 5. All exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm. The schedule is set for a two-day period for each test on the orders of the High Court. In thewake of the outbreak of coronavirus , students are expected to take exams in the examination hall and physical distancing is must.

In addition to the existing 2,530 examination centers, another 2,005 centers will be set up.

Following schedule:

June 8th (Monday) English First Paper

11th (Thursday) English Second Paper

14th (Sunday) Mathematics First Paper

17th (Wednesday) Mathematics Second Paper

20th (Saturday) General Science First Paper

23rd (Tuesday) General Science Second Paper

26th (Friday) Sociology First Paper

Social Science Second Paper on the 29th (Monday)

Oriental Money Language First Papeup (Sanskrit, Arabic) on July 02 (Thursday)

Oriental Money Language Second Paper (Sanskrit, Arabic) on July 05 (Sunday), Vocational Course

