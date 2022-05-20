SSC exams: TSRTC offers free bus ride for students

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has decided to extend free service to those SSC students, who are appearing their annual exams and to allow them to travel free of cost in its buses upon producing their exam hall ticket and bus pass.

The Corporation said the bus pass expiry date is extended till June 1, 2022. Students writing SSC examinations are allowed to travel in its buses free of cost from May 23 to June 1.

“The service will be available at exam centres anywhere in the State. The students can travel free of cost from the stop to the examination centre and back on producing their exam hall ticket,” it stated. A total of 5,09,275 students are expected to appear for the SSC examinations in Telangana this year.