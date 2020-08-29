SSC invites applications to fill up 5846 vacancies

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) invited applications from interested candidates for the recruitment of 5846 Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police.

Reservation

Out of the total vacancies, 583, 1123, 1037 and 302 are reserved for candidates belonging to Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) respectively.

Eligibility

Candidates must have passed 10+2 from a recognized Board.

Apart from educational eligibility, candidates should satisfy age criteria. They should not have been born earlier than 02-07-1995 and later than 01-07-2002.

Male candidates must also possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car).

How to apply

The examination fee is Rs. 100. However, women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and Ex-servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The last date for submission of application is 7th September 2020.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the Staff Selection Commission website (click here).