SSC Public Exams postponed, new dates to be intimated

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations on Monday postponed all the SSC Public Examinations scheduled to be held from March 31 to April 6 due to the lockdown extended till April 14 as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier, as per the directions of the High Court, the SSC Public Examinations that were to be held from March 23 to 30 were postponed.

Director of Government Examinations A Satyanarayana Reddy said the rescheduled dates of SSC Public Exams and other exams would be intimated later.

