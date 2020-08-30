SSR death case: Congress questions Sandeep’s alleged links with BJP

By Tanveer Updated: 30th August 2020 7:21 pm IST

New Delhi: Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday while referring to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, raised questions regarding film-maker Sandeep Singh’s connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“With whom in the BJP, does the suspect Sandeep Singh have links with? Who is protecting him? BJP is being exposed,” Singhvi said while speaking to media persons here.

“Is this the same Sandeep Singh who made 53 calls in the last two and a half months to the BJP office? Who is his mentor? Who will reveal this secret?” he further questioned.

The Congress spokesperson further said: “It is the same Sandeep Singh who made a film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Lok Sabha elections of 2019.”

“The then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to release the poster of this film,” he added.

Singhvi further said that on March 29, 2018, a case was registered against Sandeep Singh in Mauritius for allegedly molesting a Swiss minor. These things reveal the trick character face of a person close to BJP, he added.

“In 2019, the Gujarat government had signed a contract with Sandeep Singh for Rs 177 crores. At that time, Singh’s company was running at a loss of Rs 4 lakhs,” Singhvi said.

The Congress spokesperson went on to say that the issue of drugs came up during 2017-18 when the Fadnavis government was in power in Maharashtra.

“Was BJP eager for CBI investigation due to Sandeep Singh?” Singhvi questioned.

