SSR’s MLA cousin inches closer to victory in Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 10 : Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu is inching closer towards victory from the Chhatapur Assembly seat in Supaul district in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Bablu holds a lead of over 13,000 votes over the rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Vipin Kumar Singh. It will be his fourth consecutive victory from the Chhatapur seat if he wins the elections.

He was earlier associated with the JD-U before joining the BJP. As per current trends of the poll results, Bablu currently leads with 79,905 votes against RJD’s Vipin Kumar Singh who is trailing behind with 66,289 votes. At present, overall 1,23,164 votes have been counted on this seat.

According to the Election Commission website, of the 243 Assembly seats in the Bihar Assembly, the RJD is leading in 72 seats, while the BJP has lead in 66 seats. The JD-U has lead in 41 seats, while the Congress is ahead on 19 setas.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.