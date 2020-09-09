St Lucia Zouks to face Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL 2020 final

Trinidad, Sep 9 : St Lucia Zouks will face unstoppable Trinbago Knight Riders in Thursday’s final of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League after they skittled perennial finalists Guyana Amazon Warriors for the second lowest team total in CPL history and blazed to victory in just 27 balls to complete one of the most dominant performances in T20 history.

On Tuesday, Zouks bundled out Warriors for mere 55 in just 13.4 overs at the Brian Lara Stadium in their semi-final contest. For Warriors, only Chandrapaul Hemraj could stay a little at the crease as he top-scored with 25 runs, followed by 11 runs each from Nicholas Pooran and Chris Green. For Zouks, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan, Roston Chase and Mark Deyal picked two wickets each.

Zouks then chased down the target riding on unbeaten knocks of 32 and 19 from openers Rahkeem Cornwall and Deyal in just 4.3 overs to book their maiden CPL final berth.

In the other semi-final clash, Knight Riders defeated Jamaica Tallawahs by nine wickets to leave themselves one win away from completing the first perfect season in CPL history.

Knight Riders first restricted Tallawahs to 107/7 in their allotted 20 overs and then chased down the target in just 15 overs, riding on brilliant knocks of 54* and 44* from Lendl Simmons and Tion Webster.

Brief scores: St Lucia Zouks 56/0 (Cornwall 32*) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 55 all out (Hemraj 25; Deyal 2/2) by 10 wickets.

Brief scores: Trinbago Knight Riders 111/1 (Simmons 54*; Mujeeb 1/18) beat Jamaica Tallawahs 107/7 (Bonner 41; Hosein 3/14) by 9 wickets.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.