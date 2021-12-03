Stable MIUI 13 ready to launch alongside the Xiaomi 12: Report

Beijing: Xiaomi is reportedly planning to announce its next major version of user interface (UI) ‘MIUI 13’ alongside the Xiaomi 12 smartphone soon.

Popular developer, @KacperSkrzypek has revealed that the MIUI 13 stable version is ready (version number is V13.0.1.0.SLBCNXM), reports GizChina.

“Looks like MIUI13 will come to the Stable channel (at least in China) at launch. Builds for the expected Xiaomi 12 series are ready,” the developer said.

MIUI 13 will bring lots of changes that will greatly improve the user experience.

The update was earlier planned for the Mi MIX 4 release. However, the developers needed more time to improve the software.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 is said to sport a curved screen with a centre punch-hole for the selfie camera, 120 Hz refresh rate and “2K” resolution, dual speakers, and a triple rear camera system with a 50 MP main sensor from Samsung or Sony.

A recent report said that the vanilla model of Xiaomi 12 will feature support for 100W fast charging technology, which is unlike 120W fast charging technology that is included in Mi 10 Ultra and Mi 11T Pro among others.

The Xiaomi 12 will feature symmetrical stereo speaker grilles, likely on the top and bottom of each phone. The speakers on the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra are placed asymmetrically – the top speaker is on the left side, the bottom one is on the right side.