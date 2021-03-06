Stage set for Mamata-Suvendu Battle Royale

Kolkata, March 6 : A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed Kolkata visit to address a mega rally at the city’s iconic Brigade parade ground, the BJP on Saturday released its first list of 57 candidates for the first two phases of the high-octane West Bengal Assembly elections.

Adding colour to the crucial poll battle, the saffron camp pitted ex-Trinamool Congress heavyweight and former state Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in East Midnapore’s Nandigram seat.

Nandigram is a stronghold of Adhikari, who was elected on a Trinamool ticket from the high profile seat in 2016 before he became a Minister in the Banerjee-led state Cabinet.

Adhikari had joined the saffron brigade in December last year. The rebel Trinamool leader had claimed earlier that he will defeat Banerjee by over 50,000 votes.

Former Indian cricketer Ashoke Dinda will contest from Moyna, ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, who will contest on a BJP ticket from Debra in West Midnapore, were few among the 57 BJP candidates for the upcoming West Bengal polls.

BJP’s candidate Dinda also shared pictures of his public meeting with a caption: “Towards the direction of making golden Bengal.”

He also urged people to join the PM’s Sunday mega rally at the Brigade parade ground, in order to bring in a real change in the state.

The BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) approved the names of candidates on 57 seats for West Bengal Assembly elections.

BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh released the names of the party candidates. The party also allocated Baghmundi seat to alliance partner All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Ex-Asansol may put and former TMC legislator from Burdwan’s Pandabeswar Jitendra Tiwari tweeted: “Wait and watch. The game is about to begin in West Burdwan district.”

The 294-member West Bengal Assembly will go to the polls in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The counting will take place on May 2.

