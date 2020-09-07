Stalin backs Central govt employee complaining about ‘Hindi imposition’

Chennai, Sep 7 : DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday came to the support of a Central government employee who had complained against being posted in his department’s Hindi Cell despite not knowing the language.

The complaint of Balamurugan, Assistant Commissioner in Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department, shows the threat to India’s diversity, he said, adding that Balamurugan has said that he was posted in the Hindi Cell against his wishes and he does not know Hindi.

But official letters in Hindi, drafted by two other officials, are being signed by him and another official without knowing what is written, the official had said.

Stalin wondered whether the Central government is planning to convert India into “Hindia” and whether it is a government only for Hindi-speaking people and not for others.

Balamurugan on Monday sent a letter to the Chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), saying his mother tongue is Tamil and he does not know Hindi but had been posted in the Hindi Cell as an additional incharge.

Noting that there are officials with Hindi as their mother tongue, he said that instead of posting them in the Hindi Cell, posting Tamilians there is not appropriate and it is an imposition of Hindi on him.

Source: IANS

